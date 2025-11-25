The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday, announced a cabinet-level security committee to midwive alternative short-to-long term solutions to curtail further security breaches in the State.

The committee is headed by the deputy governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, with Dr Olufunke Mercy Shittu of the Office of the Head of Service as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are special adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Tunde Bello; commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Abdullahi Bata; senior special assistant on Security, Alh. Muyideen Aliu; special assistant on security, Alh. Moshood Gobir, and one local government chairman from each of the three senatorial districts.

A statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the committee will midwife exclusive engagements with different stakeholders, including traditional rulers, to design a Kwara-specific security strategy to strengthen public safety.

“The committee will submit its report to the Governor within four weeks for further considerations and actions. Its recommendations are to further enrich existing understanding of the nationwide security situations from local perspectives,” the statement added.