The chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called for an extraordinary level of unity, courage and collective responsibility to confront the deepening security and socioeconomic crises threatening Northern Nigeria.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Joint Northern States Governors’ Forum and Northern Traditional Rulers Council meeting in Kaduna on Monday, Governor Yahaya stressed the urgency of coordinated action to safeguard the region’s future.

He lamented the recent waves of abductions in Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Kano, Niger and Sokoto States, as well as renewed Boko Haram attacks in Borno and Yobe States, describing them as stark reminders that insecurity in the North has mutated from isolated violence into a national and existential threat.

Advertisement

He extended his condolences to affected families and governments, while commending President Bola Tinubu for ensuring the swift release of some abducted schoolchildren. He reaffirmed the Forum’s support for ongoing rescue efforts.

“Without peace and security, there will be no politics to play, and no state or country to govern,” he declared, warning that terrorists wsre deliberately attacking schools and farms to cripple the region’s future.

Governor Yahaya cautioned against divisive narratives, emphasising that the crisis affects all, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or status.

“Our people, Muslims and Christians alike, are victims of this violence. Our armed forces, drawn from every tribe and faith, are paying the supreme price. We must resist narratives that promote discord. That is exactly what our enemies want,” he said.

He also acknowledged the complex socio-economic roots of insecurity, pointing to poverty, illiteracy, climate change and weak infrastructure as catalysts for conflict.

He argued that peace will remain elusive without bold investment in human capital, economic opportunities and critical infrastructure.

One of the meeting’s central concerns was the alarming number of out-of-school children in the North.

The Gombe State governor described the situation as “a stain on our collective conscience,” stressing that millions of children roaming the streets instead of learning represent both a moral and developmental failure.

He urged Northern leaders to take coordinated and decisive action to reverse the trend, saying: “We must move beyond rhetoric. Every child must be in school, and every young person must be equipped for a productive future.”

Reaffirming the Forum’s long-standing position, Governor Yahaya reiterated the North’s support for state policing as an essential tool in tackling the region’s worsening security challenges.

He welcomed President Tinubu’s recent directive urging the National Assembly to expedite constitutional amendments to enable state policing, calling on legislators to give the matter the utmost priority.

The NSGF chairman said achieving durable peace requires contributions from every segment of society, with traditional rulers as stabilizers and mediators; eligious leaders as voices of peace and tolerance; political leaders as developers, not dividers and Security agencies as proactive protectors; the judiciary as enforcers of swift justice and citizens as partners in community safety.

Yahaya appealed for resolve, insisting that future generations will judge today’s leaders not by the number of projects commissioned, but by whether they succeeded in restoring peace and stability to the North.

“Now is not the time for politics; it is the time to ensure the very survival of the North and Nigeria at large. Let this meeting be remembered as a turning point, one that brought safety, hope, and prosperity to our people,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the host governor, Senator Uba Sani of Kaduna State, noted that the North was at a defining moment, facing security, economic and social challenges that demanded collective will and innovative solutions.

The governor commended his colleagues for sustaining the culture of consultation and cooperation, stressing that only through shared responsibility and joint strategies can the region achieve lasting peace and unlock its full development potential.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, lauded the Forum under the leadership of Governor Yahaya for its renewed commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting the North.

The Sultan, who is also the chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, emphasised that the region’s traditional and religious institutions were firmly behind the Forum’s efforts, particularly the consistent engagements aimed at tackling insecurity, strengthening social cohesion and improving the welfare of citizens.

He urged the governors to remain steadfast, united and focused on delivering practical solutions that will restore hope and progress across Northern Nigeria.

The meeting is expected to come up with a communique outlining immediate and long-term actions by the governors and traditional rulers.