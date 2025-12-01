The Kano State Government has issued a firm reassurance that the security and stability of the state remained fully intact and under control.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by Governor Abba Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Monday, said the assurance was made following the State Security Council meeting held on Sunday, November 30, with security chiefs in attendance, where the government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and public safety across the state.

In response to the recent circulation of false and sensational security claims, the government stated clearly that there was no credible intelligence suggesting any imminent or significant threat to public peace in the State.

Advertisement

The administration strongly condemned the deliberate spread of misinformation aimed at causing fear, confusion, and distrust among residents.

The state government, in close coordination with Security Intelligence Services, law enforcement agencies, and community structures, was operating with heightened vigilance.

Security formations have been briefed, strategically deployed, and wwre working round the clock to neutralise any potential breach of peace.

Every part of Kano is under active surveillance and supported by a robust security architecture.

Government called on residents to remain calm, patriotic, and responsible in their use of social media and other communication channels.

Individuals circulating fake news were advised to desist immediately, as such actions threatened public order and will attract legal consequences.

“His Excellency assures the public that the administration is deeply invested in strengthening intelligence operations, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, and deploying advanced security mechanisms.

“The government remains unwavering in its commitment: Kano will not succumb to fear, misinformation, or attempts to destabilize its peace.

“Kano is safe, secure, and fully prepared to confront and defeat any threat. The residents therefore advised to remain calm and continue their normal businesses,” the spokesman added.