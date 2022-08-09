The 1st of August has been a remarkable day in the history of Katsina State, a day set aside for its citizens to reflect on the blessings of Allah and be thankful for His guidance and protection.

It is indeed a moment where special prayers were offered to commemorate ‘Yaumush Shukur’ (Thanksgiving) for Allah’s consent to the state amidst the spate of killings, kidnapping for ransom bedevilling some parts of the state.

This year’s prayer attracted prominent personalities who came to grace the session. Among them are the state governor, Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu; the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar; Emir of Daura, Dr Farouq Umar; former Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, as well as top government officials including Islamic clerics.

Speaking during the occasion, Governor Masari explained that his government only set aside the 1st of every August as thanksgiving day and did not declare it a work-free day, though it coincided with the first day of Muharram – the beginning of the Islamic calendar, which is usually celebrated by most northern states.

Stressing that the current security challenges in the state, show that Katsina State has every reason to be grateful to God, wishing for residents to always be grateful to God so that the state could receive more of God’s blessings.

He said, “ The significance is to reflect and thank Allah for his blessings on Katsina State. We have chosen the 1st of August every year because that is the day the province was created after pulling Katsina out of Zaria Province and pulling Daura out of Kano province.

“The policy of the then colonial administration was that before you are recognised as a province, you must have a minimum of two emirates. That was why Katsina and Daura were merged to form Katsina province, which we call Hausa (Lardin Katsina) which is now a state in Nigeria.

“Let’s thank God and remember the lessons of thanksgiving; every day to wake up you thank your creator for sparing your life and for giving you good health. Even those in hospital beds also thank God because maybe some died yesterday and they are alive today and still hoping to get well.

“It is significant, it is a lesson for the younger ones to learn and for us is an injunction in our religion that we should thank our creator for all the blessings He has done for us.”

We have signed an executive order to continue observing every 1st of August as a thanksgiving day of special prayers for the survival of the state.

While commenting on the security situation of the state, the governor reiterated his call on residents of the state to defend themselves against bandits and other criminals.

Insisting that the reality on ground has shown that the security of lives and property is a collective responsibility and should not be left in the hand of the government or security agencies alone.

He charged the residents not to fold their arms and wait for the government to protect them.

“The security challenges we are facing in terms of killings and kidnappings are not only limited to Katsina or Nigeria, but they happen everywhere even in America and China. But their citizens don’t fold their arms and wait for the government,” he said.

Governor Masari then enjoined residents to pray to God to end current security challenges in some parts of the state and the country in general. Also commenting, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruq Umar Faruq, also called on citizens to embark on prayers for God’s intervention.

The Emir, who spoke on behalf of the two emirates in the state, lamented the security situation in the state and the country at large.

He blamed the catastrophic situation on the atrocities being committed by the people daily, affirming that there wouldn’t be any remedy unless people repent and have a change of attitude.

The Emir then called on the gathering to take it upon themselves as a responsibility to shoulder everyone to act as leaders in their communities and pray for peace, stability and progress of the state.

“Only God can save us from the present situation.”