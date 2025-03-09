The Kwara State government is set to register every resident of the state and issue them with unique state security identification (SSID) numbers and cards.

Acting General Manager of Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA), Tajudeen Jimoh disclosed this during an interview with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital.

Jimoh said the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed KWSRRA to ensure that all residents of the state are registered and issued with special identity cards.

“The state government believes that its duties to secure lives and properties and plan for economic development are closely tied to accurate data on every resident.

“This is why Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed my agency to register every resident in the state and issue them with unique State Security Identification (SSID) numbers/card.

“We are carrying out this directive across 96 registration centres in the state. We plan to have more centres as the process continues,” he said.

Jimoh added that his agency was also working with the ministries of Education and Human Capital Development, Tertiary Education, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kwara State Social Investment Programmes, among others, to mobilise citizens for the exercise.

“It is to the extent that parents, guardians, and students will be required to provide their unique SSID numbers in the process of registering for any exams, scholarships, grants, or social safety benefits. Students admitted to state-owned tertiary schools will also be required to register as residents of the state, going forward.

“People who want to access government services will also need their unique SSID numbers. For example, if a child wants to register for common entrance, JSS, SSCE, and others, their SSID numbers and that of their parents or guardians will be a requirement,” Jimoh said.

LEADERSHIP reports that KWSRRA had recently captured all government workers and pensioners in the pool to build a credible database of residents living in the state.