A House of Representatives member from Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed has called on Nigerians to unite and work for peace despite the insecurity ravaging the country.

In his message to the troops to commomurate this year’s armed forces remembrance, Mohammed, who acknowledged the efforts of the heroes past and the roles of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the lives and property of the Nigerian people, said the military has done a lot for the unity of Nigeria.

“It’s the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. I salute the memory of our men and women of the Armed Forces for their sacrifices and contributions to the safety of this great nation,” Mohammed said.

While highlighting the issues of insecurity in the country, Mohammed said: “our security architecture must be awakened to its responsibilities in light of protecting the lives of every Nigerian.

“In our role as government, we must also make the right investments especially in areas of improving our security communication infrastructure in order to gather information to squash threats and swiftly track cases. He also states that; “active community policing in Nigeria should be encouraged as it not only provides for more effective-direct safety but also shows support to the efforts of our forces”.

While praying for restored peace across the nation, Mohammed said the efforts of the heroes past will not be forgotten.