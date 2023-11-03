The Abuja International Theatre Festival (ABITFA), recently awarded individuals who have and are contributing to the growth of the performing arts in Nigeria.

The prizes include: ABITFA Special Honour Award to Hajiya Lantana; ABITFA Crosscultural Luminary Award to Ambassador Ronaldo De Lima; ABITFA Special Honour Award to Mr Ben Tomoloju; ABITFA Special Honour Award to the Director of Nigeria National Troupe, Mr Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed; and the ABITFA Special Honour Award to Ukrainian Artistic director, Pro English Theatre, Alex Borovinsky.

Others awardees include Special Honour Awards to President of the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Israel Eboh; the ABITFA Pen Pal Award to journalist, Chikelu Chinelo; and the ABITFA Peacebuilding Award to the chairman of the event, Majo festival features eleven play productions, 8 local productions and three productions from Romania, Jamaica and Ukraine, in addition to workshops and masterclasses on performing arts.

To promote the development of theatrical talents, the festival awarded several prizes to theatre students and practitioners.

The N100, 000 The Arojah Students Playwright Prize (TASPP) award to Tobi Oladeji’s All We Seek; the N100,000 ABITFA Biodun Ade Scenography Prize, and the N50,000 to Mayowa Damilare for best set designer; and the ABITFA Olalekan Ogunlale Prize to Ona Ebi for best theatre bill graphics.

ABITFA features eleven play productions, 8 local productions and three productions from Romania, Jamaica and Ukraine, in addition to workshops and masterclasses on performing arts. The 2024 edition themed Humanity is set for November 4th to 9th, 2023.