The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Monday, received three high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and 100 radio frequency walkie-talkie transceivers from international partners, aimed at improving surveillance operations that will checkmate criminal activities in the country.

While receiving the gadgets on behalf of the Corps in his office, the NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, thanked the donors, Equipping The Needy Initiative (ETNI) and its partner for the kind gesture.

Audi, who expressed the confidence that the security and communication gadgets will help them beat the impact of the secu­rity challenges the country was facing, added that the gift would enable his combatant officers communicate with one another in real-time, ensuring that they are always aware of what’s happening around them.

He said the newly donated drones will surely assist them in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing aerial support to officers on reconnaissance operations.

Dr Audim, therefore, directed the immediate and strategic deployment of the drones based on necessity, promising to ensure judicious use of the drones, and ordered total clampdown on non-state actors and criminals in the country, particularly those destroying lives and property.

He similarly warned criminal elements across the country to steer clear and turn a new leaf or else the environment would not be conducive for them.

He said, “Our partners during their previous visit promised partnership and true to their words, they have come to fulfil that promise today. This shows that they just don’t do the talk, they work the talk.”

Dr Audi also promised that “the gadgets will serve as a command and control centre where we will harness our national operations. The Corps is in charge of liberated areas and provides safety and security to IDP camps.”

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Equipping The Needy Initiative, Dr Benedict Aliku, who was accompanied by some passionate citizens/security experts and consultants from the United States, said the donation was a testament to their commitment to supporting the NSCDC, with the firm belief that security is a collective responsibility and their resolve to play their part effectively.

Aliku revealed their readiness to explore other areas for more collaboration, hence their intention to leverage on the NSCDC Act for future endeavours.

He said, “One of such initiative as we leverage on the NSCDC Act 2003 as amended 2007, is to embark on IDP shelter projects for the needy in five states of Kaduna, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa, to be managed by the NSCDC.”

He also added a construction of a communication command center that will be domiciled at the national headquarters of the Corps that will coordinate surveillance across the nation.

Earlier, the commandant in charge of the Counter Terrorism Unit, Edike Akpan, expressed appreciation to the partners for helping them beef up the unit to meet international standards. He assured of the unit’s readiness to effectively utilise the gadgets.

The passionate United States citizens present were Judd Saul, International Director ETNI, Steve Fisher – US Adversary Board, Doug Bouton – US journalist and Mark Danner – security consultant.

The delegation later moved to the proposed site for the construction of the Counter-terrorism Response and Communication Centre for an on-the-spot assessment of work done.