The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, has called on residents of the state and the general public to disregard what he described as false alarm circulating on social media about planned attacks by bandits in Kogi East and other parts of the state.

Advertisement

Recall that reports of planned coordinated attacks by bandits in some parts of the state, including secondary schools and higher institutions, had caused apprehension across the state, while some students of higher institutions in the state were allegedly fleeing their campuses.

However, in a statement on Monday evening by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP William Ovye Aya, noted that while the Command was aware of the false reports circulating on social media about a possible bandits’ attack in Kogi East, Aya said measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property of citizens.

Advertisement

“The command wish to inform the general public that, such report is unverifiable and does not constitute any elements of truth. The command wants to assure the public that we are taking this very seriously and have put measures in place to ensure safety of lives and property in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, psc, mni has ordered deployment of tactical teams, including Police Mobile Force, counter terrorism, Quick Response and intelligence units, to strategic locations across the state. Additional security assets have also been deployed to carry out operations and meet any unforeseen situations in critical areas.

“We urge the public to remain calm and verify information through official sources before sharing. Noting that false claims can cause unnecessary panic. We appeal to everyone to work together with the police and other security agencies to keep the state safe. If you notice anything suspicious, please report without hesitation. Security is a shared responsibility,” the PPRO stated.