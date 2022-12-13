Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has assured residents of peaceful celebration and deployed personnel and material resources in their thousands across the nooks and crannies of the Territory ahead of the yearly anticipated festivities.

The deployment is notably characterized by strengthened police-community relationship towards intelligence gathering, stop and search, intelligence-led raids on black spots, visibility policing at every point of social convergence, highway and border patrol, aggressive vehicular/foot patrol, and surveillance, inter-agency collaboration and sundry.

FCT police command spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh said the proactive deployment which consists of all Intelligence and tactical assets at the command’s disposal cemented with inter-agency collaboration is occasioned by the need to ensure that crime and criminality in its forms and dynamics are promptly nipped in the board.

“Consequent upon the above, the FCT commissioner of police, CP Babaji Sunday wishes to assure residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that residents sleep with their two eyes closed in the festive period and beyond,” the police spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, the CP who briefed senior officers from all units and formations of the command on the operation order, charged the officers to ensure that no stone is left unturned even as they discharge their duties with respect for fundamental human rights and in tandem with global best practices.

He also enjoined residents to embrace peace and other virtues in the spirit of festivity while vigilance is maintained and reports of suspicious activities are to be made to the police through the command emergency response lines as follows: numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached at 0902 222 2352.