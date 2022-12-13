A fire outbreak, which occurred at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja yesterday has been brought under control, its spokesman, major general Jimmy Akpor has said.

There were no human casualties, he clarified.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Akpor, who is the director of Defence Information, said the cause of the incident remains unknown however, the situation has been contained through the efforts of military and fire service personnel.

He said all personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

The statement reads “a minor fire incident occurred at the second floor of the Defence headquarters, Garki Abuja this afternoon 12 December, 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment.

However, the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.