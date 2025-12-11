Amid worsening insecurity across Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for dialogue to restore peace as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) demanded decisive action against the sponsors of violence.

They spoke at the second triennial meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja, with the theme, “Collaboration of Inter-Religious Councils with Government to Promote Peace in Nigeria.”

The Sultan emphasised that lasting peace cannot be achieved solely through force alone.

He warned against hypocrisy, backbiting and divisiveness, urging religious leaders to foster understanding, neighbourliness and unity across faiths.

“You can really sit and discuss any issue between you as people, as religious followers. As I said, God doesn’t make mistakes. He created us into tribes and nations so that we could understand one another.

“There are many other things I won’t start quoting from the holy books. But I believe that when we close the session, we should speak honestly and sincerely, without mixing words. We must be very blunt.

“NIREC provides the best platform for religious leaders to speak honestly and resolve differences. Peace cannot be achieved solely through force; dialogue is essential,” he said

In his speech, CAN president, Daniel Okoh, reinforced the link between peace and justice, calling for accountability for perpetrators of violence.

He asked religious leaders to guide citizens in rejecting violence and misinformation while fostering social harmony and unity across faith lines.

Okoh said, “Peace requires justice; those who perpetrate or fund violence must be held accountable. Religious leaders must guide citizens to reject violence, misinformation, and division.

“By working together across faiths, we can protect lives, support victims, promote social harmony, and ensure that unity and compassion become the foundation of a peaceful Nigeria,” Okoh said.

Earlier, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, Executive Secretary of NIREC, noted NIREC’s growing global partnerships and stressed the importance of collaboration with government and communities to promote justice, reconciliation, and peace.

“NIREC continues to strengthen interfaith dialogue, now with global partnerships. Since 1999, it has enabled religious leaders to collaborate with government in preventing conflict and rejecting manipulation of religion for violence.

“Our role is to ensure that communities are educated, reconciled, and mobilised to support peace, justice, and national stability,” he stated.

For his part, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s gratitude for NIREC’s commitment to peace and assured that the council would be well-resourced to continue its vital work.

Akume reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting all Nigerians, safeguarding sovereignty, and promoting peaceful coexistence.