The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has strongly recommended to President Bola Tinubu to direct the Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend mining exploration for a period of six months to allow proper audit.

The forum said it observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria.

In a communique read by the chairman of the Forum and governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, after the joint Northern States Governors’ Forum and Northern Traditional Rulers Council meeting held in Kaduna on Monday, the forum said it has set-up a regional Security Trust Fund to be funded with monthly contribution of N1bn from each state and local governments to be deducted at source under a framework to be agreed upon.

Parts of the communique read, “The Forum observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria, the Forum therefore resolved to strongly recommend to the President to direct the Hon. Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend mining exploration for a period of 6 (six months to allow proper audit. Subject all mining Licences to revalidation for a period of six months in active consultation with the various State Governors and in the process arrest the menace of artisanal illegal mining”

“In order to effectively confront the security crises in the North, the Forum resolved to set-up a regional Security Trust Fund to be funded with monthly contribution of One Billion Naira from each state and local governments to be deducted at source under a framework to be agreed upon.

“The Forum commends all members and our Royal Fathers for their steadfast commitment to the unity, security, stability and development of the region. At this pivotal juncture in our history, we recognise that only through unity, peer review and cooperation can we overcome the pressing challenges before us. Accordingly, we reaffirm our resolve to confront these challenges with firmness and clarity in order to fulfill our constitutional responsibility.”

The communique stated further, “The Forum extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the Governments and good people of Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano States following the recent killings and abductions of school children and other innocent citizens, as well as to the victims of the Boko Haram attacks in Borno and Yobe States.

“The Forum commends the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the prompt release of some of the abducted children and in handling other security challenges. We equally commend the sacrifices of our servicemen in uniform who continue to battle various forms of violent insurgencies across the country.”

The governors added, “Consequently, the Forum resolved to renew its support for every step to be taken by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria in taking the fight against insurgents to their enclave in order to bring an end to the criminality.”

“The Forum reaffirms its wholehearted support and commitment to the establishment of State Police. Accordingly, the Forum encourages National and States Assembly Members in the region to expedite action for its actualisation” the communique said.