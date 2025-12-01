The Federal Government is reassessing the planned enforcement of the ban on sachet alcoholic beverages and 200ml PET bottle spirits, slated for implementation in December 2025.

This follows a formal engagement initiated by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), seeking guidance from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

In an official correspondence dated December 1, 2025, and addressed to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Permanent Secretary (General Services), M.S. Danjuma writing on behalf of the SGF referenced concerns raised by the House Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control. The committee’s letter, Ref. No. NASS/10/HR/CT.53/77, dated November 13, 2025, noted that resolutions earlier passed by the House of Representatives had not been implemented.

It will be recalled that on March 14, 2024, the House of Representatives deliberated on the committee’s investigative findings regarding NAFDAC’s decision to ban the sale and distribution of sachet alcohol and small-volume PET spirits. Based on the report, lawmakers recommended that the ban be suspended, citing outstanding concerns from stakeholders and calling for further consultation and review.

While awaiting the Ministry’s response, the SGF emphasized that the Federal Government seeks a clear and informed position before determining whether to proceed with or suspend the proposed December 2025 ban.