Teachers’ Continuous Training Institute (TCTI) based in Cross River State has commenced a statewide needs assessment of professional teachers.

The purpose of the exercise involving schools in the 18 local government areas is to get inputs from 300 participants on their current and future needs as the participants are mostly from primary and secondary schools, vocational and technical colleges as well as persons with disabilities (PWD) in integrated settings.

Addressing newsmen on the justification of the programme, the director-general of the TCTI, Prof Taoheed Adedoja, said the “curriculum is dynamic and a world class institution like the TCTI must adopt training programmes that are best suited to the local needs of schools, as well as meeting global standard practices.”

He said with the rapid changes in the 21st Century schooling system, curriculum, technology, knowledge and skills, needs assessment is able to point out areas of interest.

After a thorough needs assessment exercise, a total of 100 primary school headteachers across the state will be selected to attend a three-day intensive residential workshop on the “Application of Smart Skills to Teaching and Learning in Primary Schools,” Adedoja said.

The TCTI, which before now has carried out several career trainings for teachers, is solely owned by the Cross River State government and was conceived to boost manpower development and guarantee quality education that meets global learning.

The institute is presently seeking collaborators for its various training programmes.