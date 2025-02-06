Another innovative tool, Blockchain Readiness & Impact Assessment Tool (BRIAT™) by Blockchain expert, Adeshina Ajayi, has gained recognition by the Institute of Productivity and Business Innovation Management (IPBIM) .

Ajayi was honoured with the IPBIM International Membership Award by the institute for his exceptional contributions to blockchain technology, particularly in developing innovative tools and advancing education within the sector.

Chairman, Membership Committee, IPBIM,

Innocent Daniels, with his selection team, evaluates candidates based on stringent criteria, including demonstrated innovation, measurable impact, and leadership in driving transformative change.

“Your groundbreaking work in creating the Blockchain Readiness & Impact Assessment Tool (BRIAT™) exemplifies these qualities.

BRIAT™ provides organizations across public, private, and nonprofit sectors with a structured approach to assess their preparedness for blockchain implementation," the chairman stated.

In addition, Daniels said the tool has been instrumental in bridging the knowledge gap, enabling entities to make informed decisions about adopting blockchain technology.

“Your initiative has not only facilitated smoother transitions to blockchain systems but has also enhanced operational efficiency and strategic planning for numerous organizations.In addition to BRIAT™, your role as the founder and lead consultant at Digital Focus has been pivotal in educating and training over 2,000 blockchain professionals across Africa. Your commitment to capacity building and knowledge dissemination has empowered many to leverage blockchain technology effectively, thereby contributing to economic growth and technological advancement in the region,” he noted.

The IPBIM International Membership Award is conferred upon individuals who exemplify innovative excellence by developing groundbreaking tools like that address critical industry needs,global impact evidenced by extensive work in educating professionals and implementing blockchain solutions that transcend regional boundaries.

Adesina Ajayi is a Certified Management Consultant; Multiple Award-Winning Blockchain Expert recognised as Nigeria’s and arguably Africa’s Foremost Certified Blockchain Technology Consultant, serving as an Expert Columnist for the Blockchain Council (The Global Authority on Blockchain), and the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI).

Adesina has over eight years global experience in Blockchain Technology Consulting and 11 years in Business Leadership, Culture Shaping, and Problem-solving.