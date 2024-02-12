President and chairman- in-council of Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria Chartered (ISMNC) Mr Alex Ndudi Enebeli and the chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission, Professor Tunji Olaopa, have pledged to work together in the reform agenda of the commission.

They took the decision when Enebeli visited the commission boss at the weekend. He was accompanied by the chair, Board of Fellows, Dr. Jummai Umar-Ajijola, and the registrar of the institute, Mr Obitunde Obiyemi.

In his opening remarks, Mr Alex Enebeli congratulated the chairman of the commission on his well-deserved appointment. “On behalf of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria, ISMN (Chartered) I offer you our congratulations on being appointed to head the apex body in the public coordination of civil service delivery and performance. The importance of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to the actualization of our national development needs is such that any development agenda is either made or marred by it.”

Enebeli also acknowledged the role of the commission in building a better civil service culture in Nigeria. “This is because as the workhorse of the Federal Government, civil servants constitute the labour backbone of our national laws, policies, strategies and regulations implementation and enforcement. The competence, exemplified by the Knowledge, Skills and Attitude (KSA) within the civil service must complement our national agenda to record success”.

The president of the institute reeled out the mandate of Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria Chartered saying, “ISMNC is a chartered knowledge merchant, mandated by the country to build a critical mass in strategic intent, strategic thinking, strategy formulation, strategy implementation and strategy implantation for sustainable success.

“We are here to collaborate with the commission with your kind support in enhancing human capacity development as provided for in the Act that established the Institute and this will be done within the guidelines of the Institute and the partnership framework developed with the FCSC, under your leadership and guidance.”

Olaopa appreciated the visit, assuring the delegation that the Federal Civil Service Commission shall partner with the commission on its reform agenda; as well as creating an opportunity to have a structural collaboration within the transformational trajectory that is unfolding on Nigeria’s development challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that part of President Bola Tinubu’s charge to the re-constituted commission is to lead the change, hence, rapid assessment was conducted in the commission with a view to properly execute the reform.

Flanked by acting permanent secretary, Mr. Ede Ogaba-Director, Recruitment and Appointment, he stated that in spite of many capacity deficiencies of MDAs, they are a veritable engine room in the whole value chain.

He revealed that the government is working on what he called “grand strategy of strong change management” programme and performance management which will prepare and enhance the capacity and capability of MDAs for better service delivery.