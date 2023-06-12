Institute Urges Farmers To Adopt New Techniques

The north east zonal coordinator of the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), Professor Saminu Abdulrahman Ibrahim, has called on farmers to adopt new farming techniques by testing soil before cultivation to assist them identify acidity or alkaline level.

He said there was a need for rice farmers in Warji and Sakwa local government areas of Bauchi State to always regard farming as a prerequisite development that would fight poverty and ensure self-reliance.

Ibrahim spoke yesterday on the occasion of Green Field Day on the promotion of crop site specific fertiliser blend for cereal and legume cultivation in Northern Nigeria under irrigated system held at Warji and Sakwa Zaki councils.

Earlier, Professor Garba Babaji expressed delight with the collaborative efforts between the state government and the institute in agriculture development.

The programme manager of BSADP, Alhaji Abubakar Jafaru Ilelah, who was represented by the director of extension Malam Ya’u Muhammed, spoke on the significance of using fertiliser NPK 20 10 10 +2S 1 Z N promised continued initiation of laudable programmes for farmers in the state.