The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has expressed the willingness to partner the Turkish Air on defence technology in order to enhance their operational efficiency in the fight against terrorism currently being experienced by both countries.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao and the Commander of the Turkish Air Force (TurAF), General Hasan Kucukakyuz expressed the willingness during Amao’s courtesy call on the Commander TurAF during his 5-day official visit to Turkey.

In a statement by the NAF director of public relations Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, both chiefs emphasised the need for Nigeria and Turkey to share their experiences on the use of unmanned aircraft systems in counterterrorism operations.

He said the partnership would enable strategic synergy and enhance proficiency with renewed commitment to wipe out terrorism.

While appreciating Turkish military experience in counter-terrorism operation which spanned over a decade, Air Marshal Amao stated that Turkey was able to achieve operational successes against terrorists due to the usage of right military equipment.

“Turkey has succeeded in developing a robust defence industrial sector capable of meeting up to a significant percentage of critical requirements of her armed forces and other security agencies”, he said.

Air Marshal Amao therefore called for greater collaborations with the Turkish Air Force Command, even as he said, the NAF appreciates the existing cooperation in the areas of training and extension of invitation for NAF personnel participation in some of the TurAF international military exercises.

In his remarks, the Commander, TurAF, General Hasan Kucukakyuz noted that Turkish Air Force is willing to deepen cooperation with the NAF by assisting the Service in any area that could ultimately strengthen its operational capabilities.

He stated that the NAF would, from now, fully participate in its international military exercises, including ANATOLIA Eagle.

General Hasan promised to liaise with the NAF and assist in all areas of military cooperation with other Services in Turkey as well as defence procurement concerns. The 2 air chiefs agreed to fashion out modalities that would enable a meeting between officers of the 2 air forces to outline areas of comprehensive cooperation that could be of mutual value to botho sides.