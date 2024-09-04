The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT command, Olusola Odumosu, has highlighted the crucial role of intelligence and investigation units within security agencies, emphasising their importance in enhancing national security and serving as the foundation for all operational efforts.

Odumosu, who acknowledged that Nigeria currently faces numerous security threats, including armed robbery, urban violence, weapon smuggling, kidnapping, human trafficking, and community-religion conflicts, emphasised that a robust intelligence system is essential for effectively gathering and analysing data to predict criminal activities and address these issues.

He stated this Tuesday while declaring open a three(3) day training organised for the command‘s intelligence and investigation personnel titled; „Modern Techniques In Intelligence Processing, Criminal Investigation and Procedural Modules“.

Odumosu further highlighted the necessity of training personnel in the departments above to enhance their effectiveness as the backbone of operations and ensure they are updated with contemporary security challenges and requirements.

He said, „This is a valuable opportunity to learn and develop your skills. Please stay attentive and actively engage throughout the sessions.

The commandant stressed the need for their investigation and intelligence units to remain vigilant against ongoing attacks by criminals and herders and incidents of ethnic-religious strife. He mandated these units to consistently provide accurate and comprehensive information regarding all Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) criminal activities.

He said, „The investigation and intelligence units don‘t need to be caught off guard by the ongoing attacks; you are always mandated to provide correct and sufficient information about all criminal acts.

„This training is to refine, reshape, introduce modern techniques to you and make you well grounded in your intelligence personnel and investigators career.

„You must be a step ahead of criminals if you want to stop them from carrying out their nefarious activities. We must not be reactive but proactive to prevent vandals and other economic saboteurs from destroying our commonwealth,“ he concluded.

The workshop‘s special guest of honour was Dr Nnamdi Nwiyi, the deputy commandant general (DCG) of the Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (NSCDC).

While declaring the workshop open, Nwiyi said, „The training marks a significant milestone not just in the Command but in the Corps as a whole and will enhance your professional capabilities and motivate you to strive for excellence.“ He also called on other State Commands to emulate the FCT Command.

The three (3) day workshops have resource persons from the military, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the judiciary.