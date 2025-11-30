The traditional ruler of Da Ogo Community in Buguma, headquarters of Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has advised Nigerians to encourage inter-ethnic marriages to promote peace in the country.

Princewill made the call on Saturday in Port Harcourt, during the traditional marriage ceremony between the Iyamabo family of Esan community in Edo State and the Datubo family of Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State.

“The unity of the marriage is not just for the two individuals, but for both communities, which we need to see more and more of in present day Nigeria,” the traditional ruler said.

Princewill, who is also a philanthropist and businessman, recalled that he did exactly the same when he went to Benin with his family to seek the hand of his Rosemary, in marriage 27 years ago.

He revealed that the couple, Fred Iyamabo and Victoria Batubo, who is his cousin, met for the first time at his residence in London, without a hint of what fate had in store for them.

LEADERSHIP reports that traditional marriage rites from both cultures enriched the ceremony as family members and guests were also entertained with live music from both cultures.