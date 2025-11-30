The Methodist Bishop of Item Diocese in Abia State, Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Ikechukwu Emezi Nkulo, has warned against mixing the prevailing insecurity in the country with politics, religion, and ethnicity.

Bishop Nkulo gave the warning on Sunday while speaking to journalists in his office.

He noted that insecurity in any part of a country is a threat to all citizens regardless of their status, adding that it should therefore be handled with urgency.

“This is not time for ethnicity, religious, political games, or early election fever. The federal government must act decisively to protect its citizens,” the cleric said.

He charged leaders at all levels to prioritise security, justice, human rights and dignity above other considerations as they prepare for the 2027 general election..

Nkulo also decried the rising wave of killings and reported kidnappings of Christians across the northern parts of the country alongside the destruction of their worship places by bandits.

He cited two female Christian students – Leah Sharibu, who has been held hostage by Boko Haram, and the killing of Deborah Samuel who was murdered over alleged blasphemy, as well as the attack on the Christ Apostolic Church, Ekuru in Kwara State, as examples.

Speaking on the sentencing of the leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the bishop maintained that the issue can only be resolved through political consideration.

‘My believe that a political solution remains the most viable path to healing and resolution,” Bishop Nkulo stated.