Inter-Religious Council Backs Federal Govt, NSCDC’s Efforts On Protection Of  Critical National Assets

The College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils (CBICC) has pledged unalloyed support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s move to safeguard critical national assets of government, a project spearheaded by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The religious scholars who attributed their decision to achievements and efforts made by the civil defence corps in the last two and half years, added that the country cannot attain development if its critical national assets are not preserved.

The council also applauded President Tinubu and Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi for being resolute in their determination to build a virile and healthy economy for the nation.

To this end, the council announced its resolve to collaborate with the security agencies, particularly the NSCDC on creating awareness on the need for all citizens to volunteer as vanguards for protection of public assets in the country.

Speaking at a rally in Abuja yesterday to commence the sensitisation campaign, the national coordinator of CBICC, Bishop Abel Kings, said the decision to support the Tinubu administration’s drive was reached after careful consideration of the need for religious leaders to contribute their quota in safeguarding public assets and infrastructure in the country.

Bishop Kings said in view of the importance the council attached to the initiative, the sensitisation rally would be held in all the six geo-political zones to create the desired awareness on the role of the masses in the protection of national infrastructure and stressed the importance of safeguarding public assets for the well-being of all Nigerians.