Nigeria’s Super Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat to Syli National of Guinea in a friendly game played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

The game saw Stanley Nwabali, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika and Chidozie Awaziem, in the starting 11.

Also, in the starting line-up were Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Umar Sadiq and Alhassan Yusuf.

On Sunday, the Eagles earlier walloped a club side in Abu Dhabi 12-0 in a test game.

The Eagles had their first chance on goal in the 9th minute but Samuel Chukwueze failed to connect with a pass.

Two minutes later, Moses Simon floated in a free-kick but Chidozie Awaziem could not connect with a header.

In the 13th minute, Simon tried a shot but saw his effort blocked by Guinea defence.

Despite edging the early part of the game, it was Guinea who took the lead on 14 minutes through Aguibou Camara.

The Eagles got a lifeline as a foul on Umar Sadiq saw the referee point to the penalty spot but Simon’s effort was saved on 20th minute.

Sadiq went close in the 27th minute only to see his powerful header go just over the bar.

With three minutes left in the first half, Chukwueze saw his attempt on goal go wide off the target.

Three minutes into the second half, Awaziem almost drew the Eagles level on 47th minute but was denied by the Guinean keeper.

After every effort to get back into the game, it was Guinea who got on the score sheet again as they doubled their lead on 64th minute thanks to Facinet Conté.

Simon tried to make amends for his earlier penalty miss but saw his shot saved by the Guinea keeper.

In the 73rd minute, Jose Peseiro made three changes with Omeruo, Onyedika and Awaziem going off for Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka, respectively.

With eight minutes left, Simon went close again but was denied by the opposition keeper.

On 83rd minute, Coach Peseiro made another three changes with Joe Aribo replacing Yusuf, Ahmed Musa came in for Chukwueze while Lookman took the place of Simon.