The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, to its headquarters in Abuja, for questioning.

This followed her suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu over allegations of controversial N585.189 million grant payment.

Recall that President Tinubu on Monday suspended Edu from office with immediate effect and consequently ordered the EFCC to investigate the activities of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Tinubu’s decision was conveyed in a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Though EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, would not pick his calls or confirm the story, credible EFCC sources told LEADERSHIP shortly after the suspension was pronounced that the invitation came less than 30 minutes after President Tinubu announced Edu’s immediate suspension from office.

The sources also stated that the EFCC had earlier recommended the suspension of the minister to pave the way for thorough investigation into the ministry’s affairs.

The sources noted that the commission swung into action just after the president ordered a thorough probe of the controversial N585.189 million grant payment.

One of the EFCC sources said: “Our investigation into the alleged payment won’t be thorough if we didn’t recommend the Minister’s suspension. Her suspension will give us liberty to do our job thoroughly as directed by the President.

“An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her. We expect her to honour the invitation to give proper insight into the issue at hand. So, we expect her to arrive here anytime soon.”