The partial suspensions of Belarus and Russia have been lifted after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) voted not to maintain the sanctions.

Advertisement

Both countries had been suspended from Paralympic competition since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Belarus is a close ally of Russia.

But their athletes competed at the Paris Paralympics as neutrals after officials decided against a full ban and instead voted for a partial suspension in 2023.

Advertisement

Following Saturday’s vote by IPC member organisations at the general assembly in Seoul, Russia and Belarus now regain the full rights and privileges of IPC membership.

It could mean they are allowed to compete under their own flags at the Winter Paralympics in Milano Cortina in March 2026.

However, the international bodies that govern the six sports on the schedule in Italy have so far maintained a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee said it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the upcoming Winter Olympics under a neutral flag and strict conditions, as they did at the Paris Olympics.

Confirming the return of full IPC membership rights, the Paralympic sport governing body said: “The IPC will work with the two members involved [Russia and Belarus] to put practical arrangements in place for this as soon as reasonably possible.”

The Russian Paralympic Committee said it was a “fair decision”.

“This is an important contribution to the development of the international Paralympic movement and an example that the rights of athletes must be protected without discrimination on national and political grounds,” it said in a statement.

Russian athletes are currently competing at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi as neutrals.

At the Seoul summit, IPC member organisations voted 111-55 against a motion to fully suspend Russia with 11 abstentions, and then voted 91-77 against a motion to partially suspend the country with eight abstentions.

With regards to Belarus, members voted 119-48 against motions to fully suspend the country, with nine abstentions, and 103-63 against a partial suspension, with 10 abstentions.