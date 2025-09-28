The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 12 passengers traveling from Abuja in a commercial bus belonging to Big Joe Ventures Ltd with registration number: Edo FUG 13 XY, along the Okene – Auchi Road.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye Aya, said the kidnappers abducted all the 12 passengers commuting in the bus from Abuja to Benin in Edo State.

The Kogi Police spokesperson however revealed that eight of the abducted persons have been rescued by operatives of the Command, in partnership with the military and vigilantes.

“Subsequently, the DPO Okene Division, CSP Nasir Muhammad immediately mobilised police personnel in conjunction with military and vigilante in pursuit of the kidnappers.

“In the process, 8 victims including the driver were rescued while efforts are still underway to rescue the remaining 4 victims and possible arrest of the perpetrators,” Aya said.

Among the victims was Barrister Onyesom Peace Udoka, who was recently called to the Nigeria bar in Abuja. Udoka was kidnapped alongside her sister while returning home after the ceremony.

According to the report, the incident happened in Kogi State, on Friday, September 27, 2025.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the kidnappers have demanded N20 million as ransom for the release of the lawyer.