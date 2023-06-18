Thursday, June 22, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interrogating EU’s Quest To Revive Nigerian Textile For Fashion Business

by Innocent Odoh
4 days ago
in News
nigerian textile
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

 The European Union (EU) has indicated interest to help Nigeria revive its moribund  textile industry to boost Nigeria’s  products in the fashion sector and  add value  to the Nigerian  economy while improving  the creativity  of the teeming youths in the sector.

The Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Samuela Isopi raised  the hope of possible  rehabilitation  of  Nigerian textile industry through  EU support   during a press conference  ahead of the 1st Afro-Euro Fashion Runway Show which  took place  in Abuja on Friday.

Isopi said the EU is ready to work with the President  Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure the success of the private sector, especially in the area of fashion. 

She  stated “I hope the new administration will help partner with the private sector to help create an environment where we can really help the sector in general. 

“Textile is one of those because it really creates a lot of jobs. So this is our first objective. 

“My role and that of our member states is to create the platform and then it is up to the Nigeria private sector and of course private companies from Europe.”

RELATED