Interrogating EU’s Quest To Revive Nigerian Textile For Fashion Business

The European Union (EU) has indicated interest to help Nigeria revive its moribund textile industry to boost Nigeria’s products in the fashion sector and add value to the Nigerian economy while improving the creativity of the teeming youths in the sector.

The Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Samuela Isopi raised the hope of possible rehabilitation of Nigerian textile industry through EU support during a press conference ahead of the 1st Afro-Euro Fashion Runway Show which took place in Abuja on Friday.

Isopi said the EU is ready to work with the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure the success of the private sector, especially in the area of fashion.

She stated “I hope the new administration will help partner with the private sector to help create an environment where we can really help the sector in general.

“Textile is one of those because it really creates a lot of jobs. So this is our first objective.

“My role and that of our member states is to create the platform and then it is up to the Nigeria private sector and of course private companies from Europe.”