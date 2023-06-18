Why Ndume Should Be Leader Of 10th Senate

The politics of who becomes the senate president of the 10th Assembly has come and gone.

After the election of the presiding officers, the next is the selection of people that will be the principal officers at the Senate.

The principal officers include: the majority leader, deputy majority leader, minority leader, deputy minority leader, chief whip, deputy chief whip, minority whip and deputy minority whip.

All these offices are recommended by political parties but the senate president and the deputy senate president can influence the emergence of these officers since they will need competent hands to work with.

Many political pundits are suggesting that Sen Ali Ndume, one of the longest serving lawmakers in the history of Nigeria, should be the senate leader of the 10th Assembly.

In the US parliament, offices are shared based on ranking and for those who have stayed in the parliament for a long time.