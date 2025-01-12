Interswitch is driving the call for a developer-led approach to fintech innovation.

As a platinum sponsor of the 2024 Google Developer Groups (GDG) DevFest Ibadan, Interswitch reaffirmed its commitment to empowering developers with the tools and opportunities they need to innovate and shape the future of financial technology.

The event, hosted at the Aweni Arena in Ibadan, brought together a diverse audience of tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and developers to explore cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and mobile app development. This year’s DevFest emphasised collaboration and practical solutions, aligning with Interswitch’s mission to foster a developer-centric ecosystem.

“At Interswitch, we recognise the pivotal role developers and tech communities play in driving innovation across the continent. Sponsoring GDG DevFest Ibadan 2024 aligns perfectly with our mission to equip these communities with the tools, platforms, and opportunities they need to innovate, collaborate, and succeed. We are committed to promoting a vibrant ecosystem that accelerates Africa’s digital transformation while nurturing the next wave of innovators shaping the future of fintech in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

The event afforded Interswitch the opportunity to make significant contributions to the Developer Community.

Developer ecosystem executive, Interswitch, Elizabeth Okaome, delivered an insightful presentation on the company’s robust suite of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and their use cases, supported with live demos. Cutting across payments integration, transfers, bill payments and airtime recharge, identity verification or lending services, Interswitch APIs equip developers with tools to enable secure and seamless online and offline payment acceptance).

Another highlight at the event was the introduction of the Quickteller Business Referral Programme, also known as the ‘5 for 5’ Initiative, which offers developers or any referrer an opportunity to earn five percent commission on Interswitch’s share of every transaction charge, for five whole years, while enabling businesses to thrive.

The Interswitch Developer Community and Quickteller jointly hosted an engaging booth featuring educational product videos, customer testimonials, and one-on-one consultations. Attendees enjoyed interactive activities, including a lively ‘Spin the Wheel’ game, and received branded merchandise, enhancing the event’s vibrant and engaging atmosphere.

Through this sponsorship, Interswitch reinforces its commitment to empowering Africa’s tech community by providing innovative solutions, fostering strategic partnerships, and creating platforms that accelerate digital transformation and economic growth. The company continues to solidify its position as a catalyst for innovation and a hub for developer support in Nigeria.