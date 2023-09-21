Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, hosted tax administrators and other relevant stakeholders from across the nation to engage in in-depth discussions on revenue collection and generation within the context of digitalization. The engagement took place at the just concluded Nigerian Revenue Summit themed, ‘Digital Payment as a Catalyst for Revenue Growth’, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The summit’s focus on the pivotal role of digitalization in Nigeria’s emerging economy drove significant discourse around the topic of fortifying the country’s fiscal landscape.

This year’s edition expanded its reach and inclusivity with a focus on empowering state tax administrators to seamlessly integrate their existing systems with Interswitch’s cutting-edge technology infrastructure.

Delivering her welcome address, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Managing Director, Industry Ecosystems (Interswitch Indeco) said the firm is playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of revenue collection and generation in Nigeria by providing innovative and secure payment solutions that enable efficient transactions and increase government and business revenue streams.

She said “At Interswitch, we are all about innovation and solutions, and we recognize that digitalization is a key indicator of a country’s economic advancement.

That is why our commitment to innovation never stops.

We are driving seamless revenue collection of tax with our revolutionary solutions, each designed to redefine traditional paradigms”.

Don-Okhuofu further said “Our recognition and vested support in businesses in the informal sector have inspired the creation of a series of products that help with automated enumeration, provide diverse payment channels, and a platform that gives a more centralised payment view, in the Nigerian Revenue system.”

In accordance with this approach, Aisha Obomoghie, Executive Secretary, Joint Tax Board, said it is imperative for stakeholders from the public and private sectors, taxpayers, and financial institutions to collaborate to create an ecosystem that encourages and facilitates digital tax payments.

She revealed that the Joint Tax Board is set to maximise tax revenue collection with the technical expertise of partners like Interswitch to ensure optimal collection of tax.