A team from an Abuja-based foundation, Zed-Faith Foundation International (ZFFI), in line with its mission to care for the elderly, women and children in the society, has paid a scheduled visit to Utako Village in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to donate over 100 Ankara fabrics and other items to celebrate widows and less-privileged women in the community, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day with the programme tagged ‘Zed-Faith Foundation International Standing With Women’.

As the world continues to celebrate women, ZFFI Country Director (Nigeria), Mr. Chinnaya Innocent Chikwado, who graciously represented the Founder/Chairman of the Foundation, Mr. Daniel Onyeka Newman, told our correspondent that the Foundation felt the need not to just share or celebrate this year’s Women’s Month with conventional ladies or women but with those women who can’t afford to cloth themselves and have no sense of belonging in the society.

He further stated that the chairman of the organization was so much concerned about the well-being of women and that he was determined to see them smile because he believes that life is beautiful when women are happy. He added that by doing so, they would add value to their families which would transcend to a better society for national development to make this world a better place for all.

Chikwado assured the women present at the event that this gesture from the Founder/Chairman of the organization was not a one-off thing as he would continue to see that they are being celebrated and shown love while he will support them with the little way he can.

He noted that all the donations were self-sponsored while he also admonished government to do more to empower women in skills required for today’s generation and provide sustainable welfare packages for the less-privileged in Nigeria.

In the same vein, Utako Village Community Secretary, Mr. Danjuma Maseni, who represented the Community Chief, warmly appreciated the ZFFI Team and its Chairman for remembering the widows and less-privileged women in their community considering the current cash crunch and economic downturn in the country.

He said, “The organization felt the need to remember those who hardly feel loved or remembered by the rich and highly placed individuals in our society.”

He urged the Foundation and the Founder not to give up on them while he prayed that the good Lord continue to enrich him so as to further put a smile on the faces of people and help mankind.