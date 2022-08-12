First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has reiterated its commitment to youth empowerment and entrepreneurship through the celebration of the 2022 youth week.

The bank reiterated this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos to commemorate the International Youth Day, celebrated on Aug. 12 annually.

It said that the celebration with a lineup of activities which started on Aug. 8, would end on Aug. 12.

The event has “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages,” as its theme.

It said that the 2022 edition of the Youth Week would promote and focus on economic empowerment and employment, digital technology, and education.

The statement said the week-long event would comprise a variety of activities, including a fashion illustration workshop, design skill training, Gen Z/millennial webinar and many more exciting activities.

The bank said that the activities would give participants opportunities to win various exciting gift items.

It added that under the First@arts programme, the bank would empower youths through artistry workshop sessions and Arts classes.

It noted those interested in the art of fashion design and illustrations to visit the bank’s social media handles for more information on how they could be among 10 lucky winners to have the opportunity to learn the business of fashion at Claire Idera fashion studio.

The statement added the creative design workshop would enable youths design skill training; design thinking principles and their application in the context of layout, typefaces and colour.

It advised interested youths to also participate on the FirstBank social media handles, where 25 lucky winners would be selected to learn the Art of Design at Geneza School of Designs.

The statement quoted the Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, as saying that it would remained commited to youth development.

‘’We remain commited to celebrating the younger demography whose voices, actions, vigour, and tireless participation in the political, economic, and social activities have continued to birth major contributions toward the sustainable development of Africa and the world at large.

“The planned activities will promote better collaboration and solidarity across generations to foster successful and equitable relationships, and partnerships thereby ensuring “no one is left behind” and empowering everyone to leverage their full potential toward achieving the much-desired Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This youth demography has a striking significance for us at FirstBank with the Millennials and Gen Zs constituting almost 60 per cent of our workforce.

“This shows that youths are an integral part of our organisation and every country where we operate”, he said.

It urged youths to visit the bank’s verified social media platforms; Instagram: @firstbanknigeria, Facebook: First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Twitter: @FirstBankngr for more information and participation in the Youth Week.(NAN)