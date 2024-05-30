Ad

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has pledged its support to the Gombe State government in its investment drive and economic transformation.

The executive secretary/CEO, Aisha Rimi, gave the assurance when she led a delegation on a working visit to his excellency, Governor Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House in Gombe, to kickstart the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS) in Gombe State.

“She said, “We are proud to learn that Gombe has been making significant efforts to advance its investment drive, and we assure you of our support in achieving this goal,” Rimi said.

Reiterated that NIPC is partnering with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under its Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF) Phase II project, with the support of the European Union (EU), to execute the continuous implementation of the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS), of which Gombe State is one of the beneficiaries.

Also, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling business environment, citing the establishment of the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park and other reforms as factors that have positioned Gombe as a top investment destination.

“We are delighted to receive this delegation. This visit is timely, considering that it comes at a time when Gombe is actively seeking investors for the state,” Yahaya said.

The NIPC and its partners aim to strengthen the Gombe State’s Investment Promotion Agency capacity to promote, attract, and manage investments, enhancing the state’s ability to attract new investments and provide aftercare services to existing investors.

The SDGs representative, Rose Kefas, announced that Gombe State has been chosen as the SDGs Innovation Hub for the Northeast sub-region and that the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park will be showcased for the attraction of quality investment during the SDGs Global Investment Forum slated for New York in 2025.

The UNDP representative, Fatima Umar, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting Gombe State’s investment promotion efforts through capacity-building initiatives, technical assistance, and facilitating connections with potential investors.

Meanwhile, Gombe State has been rated the best in the socio-economic performance index among the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory. The State secured this position with a PSPI score of 0.80, ranking 1st with an AAA rating, indicating an excellent performance.

This information is contained in the 2023 National Assessment Reported by PCL, State Performance Index. Gombe was rated high in most of the socio-economic parameters that were considered to include economic potentials, socio-economic performance, and risk management.

The NICP’s initiative aims to enhance Gombe’s speed of delivery to investors, fostering an environment that is not only welcoming but also conducive to business growth. NIPC is committed to supporting Gombe’s transformation into an investor-friendly haven.