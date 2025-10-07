Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has warned his administration’s detractors against sabotaging the Economic and Investment Summit, which is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

He said, “We are going to have an International Investment Summit. I know we are very busy, and we have to go back to see what we should do so that we can host these people.”

The governor, who addressed the opening session of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Bauchi yesterday, said that he wants the council members to know more about the symbolic occasion.

“I want the council members to know more about the event. I could not remember when such an occasion was held in Bauchi as a state, so there are so many things to be done to have a successful conduct.

“We should not be complacent, we should not take it for granted, because I have been hearing some voices, some people want to sabotage the event,” he said.

The governor continued, “This is the characteristics of people who don’t want success, so all of you are going to be policemen, you must open your eyes and we are not going to allow anybody to tamper with our peace for any political reason.”

According to him, “They are against us and they are very few in number, and the majority of Bauchi State people are with us, so we want to tell our detractors that we are equal to the task.”

Mohammed further warned that the state government would not allow anybody to disturb the peace the state is enjoying, to score political capital.

The governor thanked members of the council and the state legislature, with whom they were working together, the general public for the support the government is getting from and the press for shouldering their social responsibility.

Mohammed described the summit as a milestone initiative aimed at showcasing the state’s investment potential. He emphasised that saboteurs would face decisive action as he remains committed to protecting the event’s integrity.