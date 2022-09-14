Leadership of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Bayelsa State has faulted the State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) over the non-conduct of the local government elections in the state.

The state chairman of IPAC, Mr Birisibe Kpodoh, in a statement in Yenagoa, argued that the delay by BYSIEC to conduct local government election is at variance with section 26 (2) of the Electoral Act.

Kpodoh urged BYSIEC to intimate the councils and Bayelsans on the schedule for the conduct of the local government elections within 14 days.

He also warned that failure of BSIEC to conduct the local government elections within the next 30 days will force the political parties to approach the court to seek judicial interpretations.

He noted that it is illegal for non-elected persons to occupy council positions, administer and appropriate local government funds.

The Labour Party state chairman, Pastor Eneyi Zidougha, and the state chairman of Action Democratic Party, Mr Edwin Tare, appealed for the conduct of the elections.