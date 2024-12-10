Google has unveiled its 2024 Year in Search report for Nigeria, shedding light on the most popular searches, including trending devices, individuals, music, and questions that captured the nation’s interest over the past year.

In the device category, the iPhone 16, Infinix Note 40, and Redmi 13C emerged as the top searches, alongside other popular gadgets such as the Redmi 14C, Infinix Hot 40, Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus, Redmi A3, Tecno Pop 9, Tecno Spark 20, and Infinix Smart 8.

The Year in Search report, an annual analysis by the leading search engine, highlights trending topics that showcase what people worldwide are eager to see, learn, and do.

Beyond devices, the report revealed Nigerians’ ongoing interest in politics and current events. The top news-related searches included the U.S. elections, the newly introduced national anthem, and updates on the national power grid.

In the entertainment sphere, artists like Shallipopi and Khaid dominated the music category, making appearances in the trending personalities list. Boy Spyce’s “I Don’t Care” led the top songs, followed by Ayra’s hits “Ozeba” and “Commas.” Nigerians also searched for song lyrics, with top queries like “Ogechi lyrics,” “Ozeba lyrics,” and “Omemma by Chandler Moore lyrics.”

Communications and public affairs manager for Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, emphasised the importance of the Year in Search report, stating, “The 2024 Year in Search offers a unique lens into the questions, interests, and conversations that shaped the lives of Nigerians this year. From cultural milestones to pressing concerns, these insights reflect how Search continues to be a valuable tool for users to navigate and better understand their world.”

Ngerians also turned to Search for entertainment, with movies such as ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, ‘Treasure in the Sky’, and ‘Damsel’ topping the film category. TV series like Supacell, My Demon, and Queen of Tears, captivated audiences online.

Culinary curiosity was reflected in recipe searches, with the “Pornstar Martini Recipe” leading the list.

On matters of personal well-being and global events, Nigerians sought answers to pressing questions like “How much is dollar to naira today?”, “How to get perfectly defined curls for African hair?”, and “Who won the U.S. presidential election?” Meanwhile, terms like “demure,” “steeze,” and “pet peeves” featured prominently in word-meaning searches.

Google’s annual report continues to provide a window into the interests and priorities of Nigerians, highlighting the nation’s dynamic engagement with global and local trends.