Tech giant, Apple, is already gearing up to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series this year, and the tech world is already buzzing with excitement.

As the successor to the iPhone 16, this next generation of iPhones promises to bring some groundbreaking changes, with improvements in design, camera technology, performance, and connectivity.

The iPhone 17 series is building up to be a game-changer, sources have disclosed. There’s also speculation that the entire iPhone 17 series will spot an anti-reflective display, which could be more scratch-resistant than the current Ceramic Shield used on iPhones. Additionally, Apple might be planning to replace the iPhone 17 Plus with a new model, possibly named the iPhone 17 ‘Slim’ or ‘Air’.

Find hereunder everything you need to know about the iPhone 17 series, including what models to expect, improvements over previous iPhones, specifications, release dates, and where you can buy them.

What Models to Expect

In 2025, Apple will release four distinct iPhone 17 models, MacRumors reports, these models include;

iPhone 17: This is the standard model in the series, offering essential features and performance.

iPhone 17 Pro: A step up from the standard model, with advanced features like enhanced camera capabilities, higher RAM, and premium design materials.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The most premium option, with the best of the best in terms of performance, camera technology, and display features.

iPhone 17 Slim (also rumored as iPhone 17 Air): This new variant is expected to be the thinnest iPhone yet to be released, sporting a sleek, slim design similar to the MacBook Air, insiders have disclosed. Tech analyst, Ross Young claimed a few months ago that the upcoming iPhone 17 and the highly anticipated iPhone 17 Air would feature ProMotion OLED screens.

The iPhone 17 Plus will be absent in 2025, as Apple seems to be moving away from this model, instead it will opt for the iPhone 17 Slim as the new mid-range alternative between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro variants.

Although it is not yet clear if the iPhone 17 Slim will be priced higher than the Pro models or positioned as a more affordable option, it will likely appeal to users looking for a stylish yet capable device.

Key Improvements Of The iPhone 17 Series Over Previous Models:

Hereunder are the key areas of improvement of the iPhone 17 series over previous iPhones according to leaks and rumours:

1. Design and Build Quality

The iPhone 17 series is rumored to feature a slimmer and sleeker design, with the iPhone 17 Slim being the thinnest model at just 6.25mm in depth. Apple will likely use premium materials like titanium-aluminum and aluminum for the frames, enhancing durability without adding bulk.

The iPhone 17 Pro models will return to an aluminum frame with a half-glass, half-aluminum back to improve strength and durability, while also preserving wireless charging functionality. The overall look is expected to be modern, with potentially some camera design changes.

2. Display Technology

ProMotion technology, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate, will be integrated into all models of the iPhone 17 series. This means smoother scrolling, improved video playback, and a better overall user experience.

Additionally, Apple is said to be working on an anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coating, enhancing the durability and quality of the display. The iPhone 17 Slim, with its 6.6-inch screen, is expected to strike a balance between display size and portability, sitting between the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

3. Camera Upgrades

One of the most significant improvements in the iPhone 17 series will be in the camera department. All models are expected to come with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, a substantial upgrade from the 12-megapixel sensors in the current iPhone models.

The Pro Max model is believed to feature a trio of 48-megapixel rear cameras, including Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses, while the Slim model may adopt a single 48-megapixel rear camera with a centered design. This camera setup will likely improve low-light performance and overall image quality.

4. Performance Enhancements

The iPhone 17 series will be powered by Apple’s new A19 chip, based on a refined 3-nanometer process. This chip will provide better overall performance and power efficiency, leading to improved battery life and faster speeds.

The Pro models are expected to come with 12GB of RAM, while the standard and Slim models will feature 8GB, allowing for smoother multitasking. This upgrade will make the iPhone 17 series capable of handling more demanding tasks with ease.

5. Connectivity and Battery

The iPhone 17 series will come equipped with Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, which will optimize energy efficiency and reduce reliance on Qualcomm components.

The devices will also support Wi-Fi 7, offering faster and more stable internet connectivity.

Additionally, Apple is expected to adopt new battery adhesive technology, making it easier for users to replace and repair batteries, a long-requested feature from iPhone fans.

6. Apple Intelligence

According to Forbes, the iPhone 17 series would come with “major improvements to Apple Intelligence” which is a personalised version of the general artificial intelligence.

Specifications of the iPhone 17 Series

Hereunder is a quick overview of the expected specifications for each model in the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17

6.1-inch display (with ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rate)

24MP front camera

48MP rear camera (single-lens setup)

A19 chip (with 8GB RAM)

5G connectivity with Apple’s in-house modem

Aluminum frame with glass back

Expected starting price: Around $799

iPhone 17 Pro

6.3-inch display (with ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rate)

24MP front camera

48MP rear camera (Triple-lens setup: Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto)

A19 chip (with 12GB RAM)

5G connectivity with Apple’s in-house modem

Premium aluminum/glass hybrid frame

Expected starting price: Around $999

iPhone 17 Pro Max

6.9-inch display (with ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rate)

24MP front camera

48MP rear camera (Triple-lens setup: Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto)

A19 chip (with 12GB RAM)

5G connectivity with Apple’s in-house modem

Premium titanium-aluminum frame

Expected starting price: Around $1,199

iPhone 17 Slim

6.6-inch display (with ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rate)

24MP front camera

48MP rear camera (single-lens setup, centered design)

A19 chip (with 8GB RAM)

5G connectivity with Apple’s in-house modem

Thin, titanium-aluminum frame

Expected starting price: Around $899

When Will the iPhone 17 Be Released?

According to Forbes, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be officially announced in September 2025, following Apple’s annual fall tradition.

Pre-orders will likely start soon after the announcement, with the devices hitting the shelves around the end of the month.

The release date could vary slightly depending on your region, but Apple typically launches the iPhone lineup in most countries simultaneously or within a week of each other.

Where Can You Buy the iPhone 17?

As with previous iPhone models, the iPhone 17 series will be available for purchase through several channels including:

Apple Store: You can buy the iPhone 17 directly from Apple’s website or retail stores.

Authorized Retailers: Third-party retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, will carry the new iPhones.

Online Marketplaces: You can also purchase the iPhone 17 series from popular online platforms such as Amazon.

How Much Can You Buy The iPhone 17 Series?

According to TechTimes, the exact price tag is still under wraps, however, it is believed that the iPhone 17 Slim will be cheaper than Pro models, which are likely to start at $999.