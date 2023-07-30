IPOB: Court Refuses Lagos Eze Ndigbo Bail Over Alleged Terrorism

Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has declined to grant the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Frederick Nwajagu, bail over an allegation of terrorism.

Justice Adesanya held, in her ruling, that the court refused the bail application on the grounds of the seriousness of the alleged offence and the severity of its punishment.

The 67-year-old Eze Ndigbo was arrested on April 1, 2023, by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged threat to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.

On May 9, the then Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), had arraigned the defendant on a nine-count charge of attempting to commit acts of terrorism.

The defendant was also accused of attempting to carry out acts of terrorism under Section 403(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015; participation in a terrorism meeting to support a criminal entity, attempt to finance an act of terrorism and preparation to commit an act of terrorism under sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022,” amongst others.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.