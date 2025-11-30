The International Peace and Secure Society (IPSS) has raised concerns over reports of attempts to establish an unauthorised religious policing group in Kano State, linked to former Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Comrade (Dr.) Yahaya Danjuma Yusuf, the organisation described the move as “alarming and unacceptable,” warning that such actions could threaten peace and security in the state.

Yusuf noted that Kano, historically known for its stability, could face grave risks if a parallel Hisbah operates outside state government’s control. “At a time when Nigeria faces widespread insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, and violent extremism, creating a parallel enforcement group outside the authority of the state government is not only unlawful but dangerously shortsighted,” he said.

The IPSS emphasised that the state already has a legally recognised Hisbah Board. Establishing an independent or privately sponsored Hisbah, the statement said, could divide authority, confuse the public, and destabilise Kano’s security structure. “Two Hisbah bodies in one state is not coordination. It is a recipe for conflict,” the statement read.

The organisation also highlighted potential risks of a private Hisbah, including escalation of insecurity, divided loyalties, intimidation of residents, infiltration by criminal elements, and clashes with existing security agencies.

“The Constitution clearly reserves security, policing, and enforcement powers to the Federal Government, coordinated at the state level through the Governor as Chief Security Officer,” the IPSS statement concluded.