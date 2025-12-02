Residents of Ƙofar Ruwa area of Kano metropolis in Kano State, on Monday, took to the streets blocking major roads and making bonfires in front of a local police station over the custody of suspected bandits.

The unrest reportedly began after information spread within the community that two suspected bandits had been brought into the police station for detention, sparking outrage among residents who demanded that the suspects be released to them for a mob action.

A widely shared video online captured the moment the irate residents, mostly youths, expressed their demands. It shows thick smoke billowing from burning tyres used to barricade the main road, as angry youths shouted and threatened to storm the police station.

In the footage, a man is heard saying, “People swore that they would pull them out and kill them. That’s why the police refused, and the people even blocked the road with tyres.”

Eyewitnesses said the two men who were yet to be identified were apprehended at Kofar Ruwa Motor Park due to their suspicious behaviour and luggage.

A source who chose to remain anonymous revealed to journalists that, “The two of them were acting strangely, so we got suspicious, they wouldn’t set their luggage down and it looked like they had some items we suspected were weapon stuffed underneath their clothes.”

They were quickly apprehended by Police officers and taken to the station for further investigation.

Normalcy has since been restored in the area following sustained police presence.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command was yet to issue an official statement on the identities of the arrested suspects.