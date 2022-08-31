A staff of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Alkali Babakura Imam, who was abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in March this year, has regained freedom, officials said.

LEADERSHIP reports that Alkali, a former cameraman with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), was abducted by the ISWAP faction of the Boko Haram when the outlawed group attacked Monguno on March 10, 2022.

While in captivity his employers, the IRC, the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ) and numerous humanitarian organisations tirelessly fought for his release through negotiations with the Boko Haram sect.

There was palpable excitement and expression of joy among his family members, co-workers and members of the Borno NUJ as the Maiduguri Press Centre was agog with celebrations.

“After spending 174 days in captivity, the Senior Area Manager with IRC has finally regained his freedom,” an excited family member who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Security sources said that the abducted humanitarian worker is currently in their custody after he was released late Tuesday evening.

“He is currently in our office here in Maiduguri undergoing some debriefing and medical check-up before he would be rejoined with his family later,” the source who pleaded anonymity told LEADERSHIP.