The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe has praised Nigerian security operatives for their efforts in rescuing the Bwari kidnap victims and others abducted by kidnappers.

A statement issued by the senator’s senior special adviser on media and publicity/press secretary, Nana Kazaure, the senator said on Saturday night, a joint operation of the army and the police, successfully freed the remaining daughters of Mansoor Al-Khadriya, whose second daughter, Nabeeha, had been killed by the kidnappers.

Senator Kingibe, who has been quite vocal in calling on security operatives across the armed and paramilitary services to rise to the occasion amid growing incidents of criminality particularly kidnapping, said the efforts of the soldiers in rescuing the kidnap victims indicated that the leadership of the army and other components of the Nigerian Armed Forces, were listening to her and other Nigerians who insist that the lives of Nigerians cut short too frequently, must be better secure.

“I am gladdened by the news of the rescue of Mansoor Al-Khadriya’s daughters and other victims by the army and the police. Their courage in relentlessly tracking and pursuing the kidnappers to the point that they had to flee and abandon their captives is very commendable,” Senator Kingibe said.

She urged the leadership of the Nigerian Army and the Police to see their latest success, proof that with diligence and dedication, the battle against kidnapping and other criminal activities can be won.

She noted that despite this latest success of the security operatives, there was still a long way to go in ensuring that every resident of the FCT goes to bed with their two eyes closed.

“We are not out of the woods yet as far as kidnapping and other crimes are concerned, crimes being perpetrated by crooks, are concerned but incremental gains like this latest encourages one to hope for the best”, the senator stated.