Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has declared his administration’s readiness to resist any attempt by certain individuals to cause anarchy in the state because of their selfish ambition.

The governor said he was aware of clandestine moves by some elements in the state to create unrest and chaos because of their failure to snatch power using untoward means.

He spoke at a reception organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate the recent Supreme Court verdict which affirmed his victory during the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The governor explained that the protest by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supporters near the party’s secretariat last Friday following the Supreme Court judgement, was part of the grand plan to unleash terror on the state.

He said the security agencies have been put on red alert and are monitoring the situation, vowing that as the chief executive, he would do all within his powers to secure the state.

“We cannot afford, in any way whatsoever because of the ambition of anybody, for our state to be thrown into chaos. I will do the best I can as the chief security officer of your state to work with the security agencies to keep our state as safe as possible.

“There were a lot of uncertainties, there were a lot of rumors, there was a lot of blackmail, a lot of insults and a lot of intimidation. But we thank God the Almighty for granting us the patience. And it’s that patience that the Almighty Allah has asked us to be that is showing us what we are seeing today,” he said.

Governor Sule said despite the intimidation and attempt to divide the people along ethnic and religious divides, the people of Nasarawa remain one and united.

He promised to embark on more projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people, adding that his administration is getting ready to commission already completed projects in the coming weeks.