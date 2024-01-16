27-year-old fashion designer, Dauda Abdulfatai, from Kogi state, has halted his 200-hour ironing marathon attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest ironing marathon over medical reasons.

Abdulfatai began his 200-hour ironing marathon on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Although he aimed to iron clothes for 200 hours, he had only achieved 142 hours to surpass the existing record of 100 hours held by Gareth Sander of the United Kingdom, which was achieved in 2015.

According to GWR, it took Gareth, the current record holder over two weeks to fully recover from the attempt at the time.

Abdulfatai announced the abrupt end of his marathon via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday as he shared a video of himself addressing his supporters.

He wrote: “I wish to announce to everyone I have abruptly halted my pursuit of the 200-hour ironing marathon in the Guinness World Record quest.

“My decision, citing medical reasons and reports from my health team, comes after I surpassed 142 hours in the ironing marathon, I have already surpassed the 2015 record held by Gareth Sanders for a 100-hour ironing marathon from the UK.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout this journey.”