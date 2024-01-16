Amnesty International, a global non-governmental organisation focusing on human rights, has called on President Bola Tinubu to treat the recent surge in unchecked kidnapping incidents across Nigeria as an emergency.

In recent weeks, there has been a notable increase in kidnapping cases.

On January 5, six sisters were kidnapped along with their father from their residence in Zuma 1, Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Although the father was released, the girls remained in captivity.

On Sunday, it was reported that Nabeeha, one of the kidnapped girls, had died in captivity. The Cable also reported the deaths of three others, including 13-year-old secondary school student Folorunsho Ariyo, who were kidnapped in other parts of the community.

“Last week over 45 people travelling between Otukpo in Benue state and Enugu were kidnapped, and nothing has been heard about them yet,” the statement reads.

“Also, one of the 10 people kidnapped at an estate in Dutse near Abuja was killed over the failure of her family to pay ransom.”

The statement described the abductions as an epidemic that has become part of daily life and urged the president to take all lawful measures to end the cycle of violence and fear.

“We are now facing an epidemic of kidnapping. People in Nigeria are now living on the knife edge,” the statement added.

“Widespread insecurity and the chaos it causes have been exacerbated by routine kidnapping, as armed groups tighten their stranglehold on the country. Nigerian authorities must immediately stem the tide of kidnapping now.

“Many families choose not to report cases of kidnapping after paying ransom for fear of reprisals, and as a result, many incidents go undocumented.

“The current epidemic of kidnapping highlights the utter failure of the Nigerian authorities to effectively protect lives.”

The organisation criticised what it called a lack of tangible commitment by authorities to address the escalating breakdown of law and order across the country.

“Security for all people should be the priority of the government. People should not be left helplessly at the mercy of ruthless gunmen. Failure to address the security concerns urgently will grossly enable human rights abuses,” the statement added.

Amnesty International called on authorities to abide by the constitution, which mandates the protection of lives and properties, and urged them to investigate the waves of kidnapping and killings, bringing those culpable to justice.