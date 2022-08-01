Veteran Judoka and Head of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), DCP Tunji Disu, has won a Silver medal in the United States Open Judo.

Disu won the medal in the veteran category at the 33rd US Open Judo Championships held in the United States of America.

Recall that the Police Deputy Commissioner was appointed the head of the IRT as a replacement for disgraced cop, Abba Kyari, who is currently undergoing trial over drug related offences.

Recall that last month, Tobi Amusan in Oregon, USA, became the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championship.

She smashed a world record of 12.12 seconds she had set earlier in the night at the semi-finals with an improvement to 12.06 seconds at the final of the women’s 100m hurdles.

Similarly, Ese Brume also won silver medal in the Women’s long jump event.