A former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, has officially signed the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership register in his Tuomo Ward 3 in Burutu local government area of Delta State.

Speaking during the occasion, which was attended by a mammoth crowd of party faithful, the former Minister thanked the local government executive members of the party and all those who left their various homes and businesses to receive him into the party.

He promised to work with all members of the party without discrimination.

Orubebe, who is the Director-General of the Delta State governorship campaign organisation, told the party faithful that a rally where many politicians from other parties will be organised soon.

He assured party members that with his leadership in the party, the party would win elections for the first time in the local government area. He also said that he was confident that the APC governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, will win the governorship election and development will surely come to the Ijaw area.

Speaking earlier, the APC chairman in the LGA, Mr. Nana, said that the entry of Orubebe was a good omen for the party, saying that party has been more or less an orphan or sheep without a Shepherd.

He asked for cooperation from members of the party now that an ‘experienced leader has joined the party.’

Among dignitaries present during occasion were former Commissioner of Transport in Delta State, Barrister Bosin Ebikeme, business mogul, Chief Clement Moni; APC State Financial Secretary, Mr. Theodore Ezonfade; Ambassador Felix Datuowei; Barrister Dickson Bekederemo and many others.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the signing of the membership register by the former Minister.