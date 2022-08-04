Information System Audit and Control Association, ISACA Abuja Chapter has honoured legends, key players in the IS/IT industry, stakeholders and prominent organisations at an Award Dinner held in Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of ISACA Abuja Chapter, Emmanuel Omoke dwelled on the importance of Audit, Assurance, Security, Governance, Control, Risk Management, Cyber security, Network Administration and Analysis, Accounting, Forensic Analysis professionals for growth, development and nation building.

Chairman of the occasion, and minister of Communication and Digital Economy Isa Pantami, commended ISACA for the many initiatives of the association as a driving force in creating and maintaining trust in our digital world which has become increasingly challenging in an era when high-profile security, privacy and ethical missteps have become commonplace.

The keynote address with the theme “Digital Revolution: Game Changer in Extending the Frontier of Transparency in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry” was delivered by the chief executive pfficer of NNPCL, Mele Kolo Kyari

who was ably represented by general manager IT Policy and Strategy, Lukeman Giwa.

Kyari commended ISACA for the service which covers over 165,000 professionals who occupy various professional IT related positions in the disciplines of IS/IT, audit, risk, security and governance as well as educators, consulting and regulators in over 180 countries.

Some of the organisations that received awards are: Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Galaxy Backbone, Topnotch Educational Services Ltd, Data Analytical Privacy Technology, Hipernetix Technology Ltd, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd.