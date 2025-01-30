Israel has suspended the release of Palestinian prisoners in the middle of the third hostage-prisoner exchange under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Army Radio reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the political echelon has decided to halt the operation “until further notice.”

“The political echelon announced the suspension of the operation to release the terrorists until further notice,” Army Radio quoted a security source as saying.

The reason for the sudden suspension has remained unclear, with no official explanation provided by Israeli authorities.

The temporary truce, brokered to facilitate the exchange of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody, has seen several releases in recent days.

However, the latest decision has raised uncertainty about the continuation of the prisoner swap process.